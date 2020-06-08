Compact and super efficient high-volume bike hand pump featuring a knurled barrel for superior grip while pumping. Its proven engineered design with an overlapping handle is constructed from machined aluminum, which superior durability, minimal weight and all of the style. The integrated ABS Flex Hose is presta and shrader valve compatible, and greatly improves pumping action and ergonomics. This mini pump is completely rebuildable and made with the best materials available. With up to 90 PSI (6.2 BAR) of pumping power, the Grip Drive HV is excellent for all mountain bikes and gravel bikes. Available in two sizes and three colors: Black, Red/Black and Black/Silver. Includes a lightweight Composite Matrix frame mount.